Kerala Youth Congress poll: Performance list delayed, none able to file nomination

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Uncertainty is looming large over elections for the Youth Congress (YC) state unit, as the national leadership is yet to release the performance list even as the nomination process began on Thursday.

Figuring in the list is must for filing nominations to contest in the election through which YC state office-bearers and district presidents will be selected. Owing to the delay in releasing the list, none could file nominations on the first day.

The interview process to shortlist candidates for the list concluded on Tuesday. Now, aspirants are in a dilemma, as the national leadership is tight-lipped on the list.

The last day to file nominations is June 14. Objections can be filed till June 21 and the nominations will be finalised on June 22, as per the official website of the YC election.

The nomination process is being held ahead of the one-month membership drive which kicks off on June 28. Meanwhile, there are reports that the ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions are yet to reach a consensus on the presidential candidate.

The ‘A’ group is considering YC state general secretary Rahul Mankoottam, national executive committee member J S Akhil and former KSU state president K M Abhijith for the post.

However, sources close to the faction said a final decision will be taken after knowing Congress veteran Oommen Chandy’s stance.

From the ‘I’ group, the name of Binu Chulliyil, said to be a nominee of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, is doing the rounds. KSU former state vice-president V P Abdul Rasheed, YC Thrissur district president O K Janeesh, state secretaries M P Praveen and Abin Varkey are also being considered by the group for the post.

