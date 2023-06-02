Traffic makes way in Idukki and Ernakulam to save Kerala teen girl’s life

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: On a busy Thursday, the roads in two districts, Idukki and Ernakulam, miraculously cleared to facilitate the urgent transportation needed to save the life of a 17-year-old girl. In a textbook example of meticulous coordination involving the Kerala police, commuters, an ambulance, and taxi drivers a medical team transported the teenage girl, who suffered a heart attack, from St John’s Hospital in Kattappana to Amrita Hospital in Kochi, about 132 km away, in less than 2 hours and 39 minutes by creating a ‘green corridor,’ that allowed uninterrupted passage through traffic signals.

The journey of Ann Mariya Joy, a resident of Irattayar in Idukki, captured the attention of many after Irrigation Minister and local MLA Roshy Augustine took to Facebook, urging people to clear the way for the ambulance with registration number KL 06 H 9844.

Following treatment at Amrita Hospital, officials confirmed that Ann Mariya’s health condition is stable, and she is currently under observation in the Department of Cardiology.

“A team of doctors has been assigned to assess her condition and address any cardiac-related complications,” a hospital official said.

Ambulance and taxi drivers, as well as residents who learned about the situation through social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups, united to ensure a smooth and unobstructed passage for the ambulance through the towns.

With drivers Manikkuttan and Thomas at the wheel, and emergency medical technicians Tins and Bibin assisting the patient, the journey, which would have normally taken over four hours, was completed in just over two and a half hours.

Ann Mariya was initially taken to St. John’s Hospital in Kattappana after experiencing a heart attack early on Thursday.

Due to her critical condition, she was referred to Amrita Hospital for advanced treatment. Minister Roshy, informed about the incident by her relatives, collaborated with the district police to ensure a hassle-free journey to the hospital via the Kattappana- Cheruthoni-Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha-Vyttila route.

“The road connecting the two hospitals is a key arterial one, usually carrying heavy traffic. June 1 being a school reopening day, caused a considerable rush on the highway. That the police, doctors, and ordinary people cooperated to block it off for saving a life is a great gesture by the public with a big heart,” Roshy said.

The minister said he contacted Dr. Jaggu Swamy at the Amrita Hospital soon after the ambulance had set off from Kattappana at 11.30 am. “They had arranged all necessary facilities when the patient was brought to the hospital by 2.15 pm,” he said. (With inputs from Kochi)

