All colleges in Kerala to be declared ‘zero-waste’ campuses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All the college campuses in the state, including university campuses, will be declared ‘zero waste campus’ on June 5 (World Environment Day). Higher Education Minister R Bindu will make the declaration at the Central stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Addressing the media, Bindu said 1,000 college students will conduct cleaning activities in the city on June 5. The cleaning will take place from the South Gate of the Secretariat to Ayyankali Square in Vellayambalam. The minister said the theme of ‘zero waste campus’ will be enforced with the help of NCC, NSS cadets, and other clubs functioning in colleges.

To sensitise the public about the concept of a ‘zero waste campus’, the Martyrs’ Column will be made plastic-free and this responsibility will be shouldered by the NCC. The NSS will take up the responsibility of keeping the Manaveeyam Street and the Ayyankali Square plastic-free zones.

The campuses are joining the waste-management programme as part of the efforts of the state government to make Kerala waste-free. A meeting was convened where various stakeholders attended and formulated a detailed programme to achieve the objective of the ‘zero waste campus’ project. The minister said the first step is to ensure complete waste-management facilities on the campuses.

The teachers, non-teaching staff, and students will ensure that the waste is fully removed from the campuses. The students will also be enabled to sensitise the public about the programme. Selected students will be made sanitation ambassadors of the local bodies. The minister said the students will be encouraged to set up start-ups dealing with waste management.

