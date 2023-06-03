Green audit to assess waste management in Kerala by local self-government institutions

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In first, the state government is all set to launch a public green audit to evaluate measures taken by the local self-government institutions for effective waste management across the state. To be launched from June 12 onwards, the audit is being held three months after the launch of ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ — the government’s ambitious campaign that targets to transform Kerala into a total garbage-free state by March 2024.

The LSG department has issued an order directing local bodies to form public audit committees that should have representatives from residents associations, trade organisations, those working in the health sector, MNREGS workers, ASHA workers, green ambassadors, NSS units and youngsters who are part of the campaign. The public audit will look into steps taken by the local bodies to introduce source-level waste management systems at households and institutions, collection and coverage of non-biodegradable waste, 100% segregation of waste at source etc.

Since the launch, local bodies have started clearing accumulated garbage, cleaning of water bodies and door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. “Those who wish to take part in the public auditing will be given the opportunity and youngsters will be given preference. The audit committees will conduct sample surveys and collect details from local bodies on the steps taken by them between March 31 and June 5 for social auditing,” said a senior official of LSGD.

Following the fire at Brahmapuram, the High Court had come down heavily on the state government and LSG institutions for not giving due priority to scientific waste management. Phase I of the action plan, which largely comprises emergency measures to address the reeling waste crisis being faced by the state, will conclude on Monday (June 5).

The HC has appointed three amici curiae to monitor the actions being taken by the government and local bodies to ensure the scientific handling of waste.

Following this, LSG department has formed enforcement squads to implement solid waste management rules, 2016. “The campaign so far has been a success and our aim is to keep this momentum going for the successful completion of phases II and III. The local bodies will conduct green sabhas on Monday on the occasion of World Environment Day. The local bodies will submit a report on the measures taken by them in the past three months. The reports will be reviewed and those lagging behind will be tasked to achieve the targets in the next three months as part of phase II of the campaign,” said a senior official of LSGD.

Between March 23 and June 2, enforcement squads conducted 10,064 inspections and issued notices to 3,083 people and seized 113 tonnes of banned products. The enforcement squad so far has imposed fines to the tune of Rs 1.19 crore.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In first, the state government is all set to launch a public green audit to evaluate measures taken by the local self-government institutions for effective waste management across the state. To be launched from June 12 onwards, the audit is being held three months after the launch of ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ — the government’s ambitious campaign that targets to transform Kerala into a total garbage-free state by March 2024. The LSG department has issued an order directing local bodies to form public audit committees that should have representatives from residents associations, trade organisations, those working in the health sector, MNREGS workers, ASHA workers, green ambassadors, NSS units and youngsters who are part of the campaign. The public audit will look into steps taken by the local bodies to introduce source-level waste management systems at households and institutions, collection and coverage of non-biodegradable waste, 100% segregation of waste at source etc. Since the launch, local bodies have started clearing accumulated garbage, cleaning of water bodies and door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. “Those who wish to take part in the public auditing will be given the opportunity and youngsters will be given preference. The audit committees will conduct sample surveys and collect details from local bodies on the steps taken by them between March 31 and June 5 for social auditing,” said a senior official of LSGD. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following the fire at Brahmapuram, the High Court had come down heavily on the state government and LSG institutions for not giving due priority to scientific waste management. Phase I of the action plan, which largely comprises emergency measures to address the reeling waste crisis being faced by the state, will conclude on Monday (June 5). The HC has appointed three amici curiae to monitor the actions being taken by the government and local bodies to ensure the scientific handling of waste. Following this, LSG department has formed enforcement squads to implement solid waste management rules, 2016. “The campaign so far has been a success and our aim is to keep this momentum going for the successful completion of phases II and III. The local bodies will conduct green sabhas on Monday on the occasion of World Environment Day. The local bodies will submit a report on the measures taken by them in the past three months. The reports will be reviewed and those lagging behind will be tasked to achieve the targets in the next three months as part of phase II of the campaign,” said a senior official of LSGD. Between March 23 and June 2, enforcement squads conducted 10,064 inspections and issued notices to 3,083 people and seized 113 tonnes of banned products. The enforcement squad so far has imposed fines to the tune of Rs 1.19 crore.