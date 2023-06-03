Microplastic pollution saw 7-fold rise on Kerala coast post-2018 flood, says study

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There has been a sevenfold increase in the concentration of microplastics in the surface waters of the Kerala coast, post the devastating 2018 flood, a study by researchers of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has found.

The study assessed microplastic pollution along the 300km stretch from Kozhikode to Kollam, and compared it with data prior to the deluge.

“Microplastic pollution was found to be highest off Kochi, followed by Kozhikode and Kollam. Microplastics are plastic particles less than 5 mm size that are rapidly accumulating in the marine environment.

They are a cause for concern because of their widespread presence in the oceans and the potential physical and toxicological risks they pose to aquatic organisms, said Kufos’ Nikhil V G, lead researcher. The study also found that the concentration of microplastic along the Kerala coast was highest during pre-monsoon season. The main type of microplastic found is fibre, with an elongated thread-like structure.

More plastic in ocean means more impact on ecosystem, says expert

Synthetic textiles, fishing nets and ropes are some of the major sources of fibre in the marine environment. Chemical characterisation revealed a number of polymers present in the study area, predominated by polyethylene and polypropylene. They can originate from the degradation of single-use plastic items such as bags, bottles and fishery-related accessories such as fishing ropes and nets.

George K Varghese, one of the researchers from NITC, said, “More plastic in the ocean means more impact on the ecosystem. Its impact can manifest in different forms. It can reduce marine productivity, impacting the fisherfolk directly, and everyone else indirectly.”

Microplastics are also known to be carriers of toxic chemicals, including heavy metals to organisms. Once these chemicals reach the food web, they can bio-accumulate in higher life forms, including human beings. More importantly, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the impacts of these pollutants on human health and the ecosystem. The precautionary principle requires us to tread carefully in the face of uncertainty, said George, who is with NITC’s department of civil engineering.

The study, which was published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, was the outcome of a collaborative research project funded by the central department of science and technology — science and engineering research board.

What are?

Plastic particles less than 5mm in size

The main type of microplastic found is fibre. Synthetic textiles, fishing nets and ropes are major sources of fibre in marine environment

How are these dangerous?

Widespread presence of microplastics in oceans and the potential physical and toxicological risks these pose to aquatic organisms are a cause for concern

These can reduce marine productivity

Microplastics are known to be carriers of toxic chemicals, including heavy metals to organisms

Once these chemicals reach food web, it can bio-accumulate in higher life forms, including human beings.

KOZHIKODE: There has been a sevenfold increase in the concentration of microplastics in the surface waters of the Kerala coast, post the devastating 2018 flood, a study by researchers of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has found. The study assessed microplastic pollution along the 300km stretch from Kozhikode to Kollam, and compared it with data prior to the deluge. “Microplastic pollution was found to be highest off Kochi, followed by Kozhikode and Kollam. Microplastics are plastic particles less than 5 mm size that are rapidly accumulating in the marine environment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They are a cause for concern because of their widespread presence in the oceans and the potential physical and toxicological risks they pose to aquatic organisms, said Kufos’ Nikhil V G, lead researcher. The study also found that the concentration of microplastic along the Kerala coast was highest during pre-monsoon season. The main type of microplastic found is fibre, with an elongated thread-like structure. More plastic in ocean means more impact on ecosystem, says expert Synthetic textiles, fishing nets and ropes are some of the major sources of fibre in the marine environment. Chemical characterisation revealed a number of polymers present in the study area, predominated by polyethylene and polypropylene. They can originate from the degradation of single-use plastic items such as bags, bottles and fishery-related accessories such as fishing ropes and nets. George K Varghese, one of the researchers from NITC, said, “More plastic in the ocean means more impact on the ecosystem. Its impact can manifest in different forms. It can reduce marine productivity, impacting the fisherfolk directly, and everyone else indirectly.” Microplastics are also known to be carriers of toxic chemicals, including heavy metals to organisms. Once these chemicals reach the food web, they can bio-accumulate in higher life forms, including human beings. More importantly, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the impacts of these pollutants on human health and the ecosystem. The precautionary principle requires us to tread carefully in the face of uncertainty, said George, who is with NITC’s department of civil engineering. The study, which was published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, was the outcome of a collaborative research project funded by the central department of science and technology — science and engineering research board. What are? Plastic particles less than 5mm in size The main type of microplastic found is fibre. Synthetic textiles, fishing nets and ropes are major sources of fibre in marine environment How are these dangerous? Widespread presence of microplastics in oceans and the potential physical and toxicological risks these pose to aquatic organisms are a cause for concern These can reduce marine productivity Microplastics are known to be carriers of toxic chemicals, including heavy metals to organisms Once these chemicals reach food web, it can bio-accumulate in higher life forms, including human beings.