Poet Desamangalam Ramakrishnan selected for Kesavadev literary award

Higher Education Minister R Bindu will deliver the Kesavadev memorial lecture. 

Published: 03rd June 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Poet Desamangalam Ramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet Desamangalam Ramakrishnan has been chosen for the P Kesavadev literary award, instituted by P Kesavadev Trust in memory of the late writer. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, an expert in liver diseases, has been selected for this year’s P Kesavadev Diabscreen Award. 

Desamangalam Ramakrishnan’s works like ‘Ashtavakrante Veenduvicharangal,’ ‘Chithal Varum Kaalam,’ ‘India Gate,’ ‘Ivide oru Vaakum Santhvanam Aavilla,’ and ‘Enne Kandmuttanenikkavumo?’  have resonated with audiences, evoking deep emotions and contemplation, observed the jury. Dr Cyriac has been chosen for the Diabscreen award in recognition of his contributions to health education, particularly in the field of liver diseases.

The awards carry a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each, a statuette created by artist B D Dathan, and a certificate. The awards will be presented by General Education Minister V Sivankutty during the upcoming P Kesavadev memorial annual meeting to be held at Kesavadev Hall at Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram at 4.30 pm on June 7. 

Higher Education Minister R Bindu will deliver the Kesavadev memorial lecture. Trust chairperson Seethalekshmi Dev, managing trustee Dr Jothydev Kesavadev and chairman of literary award committee George Onakkoor attended the press conference. 

