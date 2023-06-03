Residents of Kerala's Avanippara raises demand for boat before monsoon fearing isolation

Sajimon PS By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The worries of residents of Avanippara, an isolated tribal hamlet in the Konni forest area in Pathanamthitta, are increasing as monsoon inches closer. For when the rain arrives, water level in the Achankovil river will go up, cutting off the residents from the mainland. Children will be unable to go to school, while the elders will be forced to skip work and stay at home, as the high water level and strong undercurrents will make crossing the river an extremely dangerous task. The only solution to their problem is a ferryboat.

“We need a ferry immediately. Else, we will be stuck here if it rains heavily even once. Our children won’t be able to go to school and we will be unable to go to work,” said Binu P, 30, a resident of the hamlet.

Located 44km away from Pathanamthitta town, the hamlet is surrounded by the Achankovil Reserve Forest on three sides, while the river flows through the fourth. The hamlet – which is in ward 5 of Aruvappulam grama panchayat – is home to 34 Malampandaram tribal families. To reach the mainland for any requirement, educational or medical, they have to cross the river.

Until three months ago, the residents did this on a country-made boat that was allotted to the hamlet by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department in 2016-17. The boat is now unusable.

“Though the authorities promised us a boat, they did not bring one till date. I have two children. The elder child is in Class 4, while the younger one is in LKG. The water level in the river is not high at present and they go to school after crossing the river on foot,” Binu said. Seven students from the hamlet cross the river daily to go to school at present.

Surabhi S, 22, a graduate hailing from the hamlet, said water in Achankovil river may rise unexpectedly once monsoon arrives. “We request the authorities to provide us with a boat as soon as possible,” she said.

Pathanamthitta Tribal Development Officer Sudheer S S told TNIE that the department will buy a boat for the hamlet residents. “A proposal for the same is under the government’s consideration. The government is also taking steps to build a bridge across the river to connect the hamlet with the mainland. The PWD (Bridges) has prepared an estimate,” he said.

The Malampandaram tribe normally leads a semi-nomadic life in different parts of Pathanamthitta. The tribals of Avanippara, however, lead a settled life. Many families earn income by collecting forest produce like kunthirikkam (black dammer), wild honey and ponnampoovu. The village is near the Pathanamthitta-Achankovil route, a famous forest route in Kerala.

Dilemma

During monsoon, water level in Achankovil river will go up, cutting off the residents from the mainland

Children will be unable to go to school, while the elders will be forced to skip work and stay at home

Country-made boat that was allotted by Scheduled Tribes devpt dept in 2016-17, is now unusable

PATHANAMTHITTA: The worries of residents of Avanippara, an isolated tribal hamlet in the Konni forest area in Pathanamthitta, are increasing as monsoon inches closer. For when the rain arrives, water level in the Achankovil river will go up, cutting off the residents from the mainland. Children will be unable to go to school, while the elders will be forced to skip work and stay at home, as the high water level and strong undercurrents will make crossing the river an extremely dangerous task. The only solution to their problem is a ferryboat. “We need a ferry immediately. Else, we will be stuck here if it rains heavily even once. Our children won’t be able to go to school and we will be unable to go to work,” said Binu P, 30, a resident of the hamlet. Located 44km away from Pathanamthitta town, the hamlet is surrounded by the Achankovil Reserve Forest on three sides, while the river flows through the fourth. The hamlet – which is in ward 5 of Aruvappulam grama panchayat – is home to 34 Malampandaram tribal families. To reach the mainland for any requirement, educational or medical, they have to cross the river.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Until three months ago, the residents did this on a country-made boat that was allotted to the hamlet by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department in 2016-17. The boat is now unusable. “Though the authorities promised us a boat, they did not bring one till date. I have two children. The elder child is in Class 4, while the younger one is in LKG. The water level in the river is not high at present and they go to school after crossing the river on foot,” Binu said. Seven students from the hamlet cross the river daily to go to school at present. Surabhi S, 22, a graduate hailing from the hamlet, said water in Achankovil river may rise unexpectedly once monsoon arrives. “We request the authorities to provide us with a boat as soon as possible,” she said. Pathanamthitta Tribal Development Officer Sudheer S S told TNIE that the department will buy a boat for the hamlet residents. “A proposal for the same is under the government’s consideration. The government is also taking steps to build a bridge across the river to connect the hamlet with the mainland. The PWD (Bridges) has prepared an estimate,” he said. The Malampandaram tribe normally leads a semi-nomadic life in different parts of Pathanamthitta. The tribals of Avanippara, however, lead a settled life. Many families earn income by collecting forest produce like kunthirikkam (black dammer), wild honey and ponnampoovu. The village is near the Pathanamthitta-Achankovil route, a famous forest route in Kerala. Dilemma During monsoon, water level in Achankovil river will go up, cutting off the residents from the mainland Children will be unable to go to school, while the elders will be forced to skip work and stay at home Country-made boat that was allotted by Scheduled Tribes devpt dept in 2016-17, is now unusable