Second attack in Kerala train: Kolkata native held for setting bogie on fire

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Railway Police have arrested Prasonjith Sikdar, 40, of Kolkata, West Bengal, for setting afire the empty bogie of Alappuzha-Kannur Express, which had stabled in the 8th yard of the third platform at Kannur railway station at 1.30 am on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Friday, North Zone IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta said that, as of now, there is only one accused in the case. “We have not got any evidence leading to the involvement of any other persons apart from Prasonjith. The investigation is on and we will surely check the possibilities of involvement of more persons in the incident,” he said.

During interrogation, Prasonjith Sikdar said that, he is from South 24 Parganas, Kolkata. “He had worked in hotels in Kolkata and Mumbai. He reached Thalasserry around two years ago. As he couldn’t get enough money through begging, he left Thalasserry and reached Kannur a few months ago,” he said.

A team of police officers, led by City Police SHO Biju Prakash has reached Kolkata to conduct a detailed inquiry into the veracity of details given by Prasonjith. Meanwhile, out of the 10 fingerprints identified from the bogie, four were found to be of Prasonjith, said RPF DIG Santhosh N Chandran. “More details about the case cannot be divulged as the investigation is still on,” he said. “He used to smoke and used his match box to light up the bogie,” said Neeraj Kumar Gupta.

