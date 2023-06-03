Home States Kerala

Seismic sounds cause panic near Erumeli in Kerala

According to residents, the sound was heard twice on Monday morning and evening. However, on Monday night, a deafening sound was heard thrice, creating panic among the people.

Published: 03rd June 2023

Earthquake

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The residents of Chenappady in Erumeli grama panchayat in Kottayam district have been in panic after a loud bang was heard from below the ground several times during the past five days. With the mysterious sound repeatedly causing concern among villagers, the authorities have sought the help of experts in the National Center for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Thiruvananthapuram.

After a three-day interval, the sound was reported again in the wee hours of Friday. “A loud bang was heard at 4.36am and 5.10am on Friday. However, there was no tremor or any change in the surrounding environment,” said a resident.

Following the first incident on Monday, officials from the Ground Water Department and Mining and Geology wing visited the place but could not find anything. “According to them, the reason for the seismic sound might be due to fractured rocks readjusting their position. We need to conduct further scientific studies to ascertain the exact reason for this. We have sought the help of experts and hope that the officials from the NCESS will conduct a study here in a couple of days,” said Benny Mathew, tahsildar, Kanjirappally.

After visiting the place, Dileep Kumar P G, head of the Department of Geology at Govt College, Nattakom, said there was no need to panic. “The terrain is highly fractured in Chenappady, especially on the banks of the Manimala River. As per primary analysis, the pressure from the groundwater due to heavy rain for the past few days might have led to the filling of water to the gaps of fractured rock, creating loud sounds. The area is found to have a confined aquifer, which substantiates the finding. However, a detailed study is needed to find the exact reason,” he said.

However, there was no movement or change in the groundwater level, which also created confusion among experts. As there was fear of landslides or earthquakes among people, Dileep reassured them that such events were unlikely.

Alarm bells 

  • Sound heard twice on Monday morning and evening
  • A deafening sound heard thrice on Monday night
  • After a three-day interval, the sound heard again in the wee hours of Friday
  • Expert suspects fractured rocks readjusting their position could be reason behind noise
