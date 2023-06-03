Home States Kerala

UDF continues its attack on Loka Kerala Sabha

BJP state president K Surendran too demanded that the CM withdraw from fundraising in the US for the LKS.

Published: 03rd June 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition continued its criticism against the Loka Kerala Sabha on Friday too. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the LKS has neither benefitted expatriates nor people in the state. The chief minister should intervene to stop fund collection in the name of LKS, he added. 

Chennithala said, he, as the then Leader of Opposition, had attended the first LKS. “However, later on when we examined the details, it became evident that it was an extravaganza and was aimed at supporting the rich. That’s why the Opposition has boycotted LKS for the past two years,” said Chennithala. Such lavish regional conferences with the participation of ultra rich expatriates do not serve any purpose. Moreover, the government should reveal who authorised such a fund collection.

“Sponsorship is just a term used to denote fund collection. How can we justify collecting money from people to meet the chief minister? Such fund collections won’t happen without the CM’s knowledge,” said Chennithala. He further said that Norka vice-chairman P Sreeramakrishnan too used to indulge in such extravaganza when he was the Speaker.

BJP state president K Surendran too demanded that the CM withdraw from fundraising in the US for the LKS. The demand that NRKs should shell out `82 lakh to share dais with the chief minister amounts to insulting Kerala, he said. “It could be the first time ever in the world that money is being collected from people to speak with the CM and share a table with him. At a time when the state is going through a major financial crisis, the chief minister should not hold the LKS, and instead abandon his US trip,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loka Kerala Sabha
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp