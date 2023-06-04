Home States Kerala

‘Accused in Thamarassery rape case had links with drug mafia’: Kerala cops

A 19-year-old degree student was drugged, raped and dumped at the 9th curve of Thamarassery Ghat road on Thursday afternoon by a 31-year-old man.

Published: 04th June 2023

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have got information that the accused who drugged and raped the degree student in Thamarassery is an agent of drug mafias focusing on educational institutions. Drug mafias supply drugs to the students through such agents who become acquainted with the students by establishing friendships and feigning interest. The accused is still absconding, and the police have intensified the search for him.

“The police are collecting more details regarding the accused’s links with the drug mafia. The accused will be arrested soon. More details regarding the drug abuse will be revealed then,” Thamarassery DySP Ashraf Thangalakkandiyil said.

A 19-year-old degree student was drugged, raped and dumped at the 9th curve of Thamarassery Ghat road on Thursday afternoon by a 31-year-old man. The complainant, who is a student in a private college in Kaithapoyil, went missing on Tuesday. He dropped her on the Ghat road.

The complainant left the hostel on Tuesday, saying that she was heading home. After noticing the student’s absence, the college authorities contacted her family and realised the girl had not reached home. Then, last Wednesday, the student’s father filed a police complaint.

A police patrol team found the lady on Ghat Road. As per the student’s statement, she was drugged by a man from Wayanad and was taken to different places in Ernakulam and Wayanad and raped. 

