Ariyil Shukkoor’s mother moves Ernakulam CBI court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Athikka P C, the mother of the deceased IUML worker Ariyil Shukkoor, approached the Ernakulam CBI court seeking permission to argue her points at the time of hearing of the discharge petition filed by CPM leaders P Jayarajan, T V Rajesh and others, who are accused in the case.

The court accepted the plea and will consider it on July 14. The CPM leaders also appeared before the court.

She submitted that she was not only the mother of the deceased but also a victim of the crime. “As a matter of fact, I am certain that my son was brutally murdered by the accused persons in the above case as a part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by CPM leaders.

Presently, accused P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh have sought a discharge. As a victim of the crime, I am very much interested in the outcome of the present proceedings. I have a legally vested right to be heard at every step post the occurrence of an offence and also unbridled participatory rights from the stage of investigation till the culmination of the proceedings in an appeal or revision,” said her petition.

KOCHI: Athikka P C, the mother of the deceased IUML worker Ariyil Shukkoor, approached the Ernakulam CBI court seeking permission to argue her points at the time of hearing of the discharge petition filed by CPM leaders P Jayarajan, T V Rajesh and others, who are accused in the case. The court accepted the plea and will consider it on July 14. The CPM leaders also appeared before the court. She submitted that she was not only the mother of the deceased but also a victim of the crime. “As a matter of fact, I am certain that my son was brutally murdered by the accused persons in the above case as a part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by CPM leaders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Presently, accused P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh have sought a discharge. As a victim of the crime, I am very much interested in the outcome of the present proceedings. I have a legally vested right to be heard at every step post the occurrence of an offence and also unbridled participatory rights from the stage of investigation till the culmination of the proceedings in an appeal or revision,” said her petition.