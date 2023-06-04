Kerala Congress calls for probe into allegations against Justice Sivarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership has called for a thorough investigation into the allegations against Justice G Sivarajan, who headed the commission that investigated the solar scam case.

The demand comes after former CPI minister C Divakaran made a shocking revelation, claiming that Justice Sivarajan allegedly collected a Rs 5 crore bribe to sabotage the case to prevent the Oommen Chandy government from coming to power. However, Justice Sivarajan has denied these allegations when approached by TNIE.

Justice G Sivarajan has denied

all allegations | Express

Interestingly, the main accused in the solar scam case had previously claimed that the CPM had offered her a bribe of Rs 10 crore to implicate Chandy. Congress state president K Sudhakaran highlighted that doubts were raised about the conduct of the judicial commission from the beginning.

“While Justice Sivarajan exhibited leniency towards the complainant, he showed no mercy towards Chandy. The High Court dismissed the solar scam judicial commission’s report, which raises suspicions. Now, it has come to light how Pinarayi Vijayan managed to come to power for two consecutive terms. It shows his crookedness. To ensure justice prevails, a judicial probe should be conducted to investigate the allegations of kickbacks and conspiracy,” Sudhakaran said.

UDF convener M M Hassan also expressed his support for Chandy and deemed Divakaran’s claims as “shocking.” He echoed the demand for a comprehensive investigation into the revelations, asserting that it vindicates the UDF’s stance.

“The first Pinarayi-led LDF government had slapped a case against Chandy and other Congress leaders, which has now been proved false. A detailed probe should also be held on Justice Sivarajan’s financial growth,” said Hassan.

Another senior leader, K C Joseph, from the ‘A’ group, also called for a thorough probe into Divakaran’s allegations. He raised serious concerns about the involvement of the CPM leadership, considering both the complainant’s claim of a `10 crore bribe and Divakaran’s recent revelation.

When approached by TNIE, Justice Sivarajan based in Kochi replied, “You kindly go through my report. That’s the end of the matter.”

Justice Sivarajan was appointed by the Chandy government in 2013 to probe the solar scam case following allegations of fraudulent activities involving Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan in the name of solar panel solutions. Chandy maintained that the charges against him and his office were politically motivated.

