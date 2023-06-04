Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress leaders approach high command over new block president's list

The monitoring committee engaged in extensive discussions to finalise the list of block presidents.

Published: 04th June 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy surrounding the appointment of Congress block presidents has brought the two factions within the party together, both seeking the intervention of the High Command to resolve the issue. Congress state president K Sudhakaran announced the list of block presidents, excluding Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Malappuram, late on Friday night. 

However, former state presidents M M Hassan and Ramesh Chennithala, who are factional leaders, were not consulted, leading to discontent among the factional leaders. 

Sudhakaran and the leader of the opposition V D Satheesan faced criticism for not involving them in the decision-making process before announcing the list.

In response to demands from party MPs, the High Command urged Sudhakaran and Satheesan to form a seven-member monitoring committee to finalise the block presidents, mandalam presidents, and district committee office bearers. The monitoring committee engaged in extensive discussions to finalise the list of block presidents.

A senior leader from the monitoring committee revealed that they reached a unanimous agreement on names for 170 block committees. For the remaining 113 block committees, the committee proposed two to three names. Sudhakaran and Satheesan spent three days dealing with the contentious list, while Hassan and Chennithala awaited the call from the state leadership, which never came.

“The conduct of the State leadership is highly deplorable. We have approached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and national general secretary in-charge of the state Tariq Anwar seeking their intervention in the issue. While the leadership has the right to execute their plans, they should have consulted former state Congress chiefs and senior leaders,” expressed a senior leader from the state-level monitoring committee.

The ‘A’ group within the party is extremely dissatisfied with the list. However, in light of the Odisha train tragedy, the group leaders have decided to maintain calm. 

Sources indicate that senior MPs Benny Behanan and M K Raghavan will express their concerns on Sunday. The ‘A’ group is particularly upset with the leadership for introducing new faces in Wayanad instead of loyalists. Given the possibility of a by-election in Wayanad, which has six blocks, tensions are high within the ‘A’ group camp.

K Sudhakaran stated that his aim is to ensure the appointment of all 283 block presidents without much controversy. Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Sudhakaran mentioned his intention to announce the remaining list for the three districts in the coming days. However, with threats from factional leaders looming, it remains to be seen whether Sudhakaran’s plans will be implemented or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M M HassanRamesh ChennithalaKerala Congress leaders Congress block presidents
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp