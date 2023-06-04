Minister Roshy Augustine becomes saviour for a Kerala government school headmistress

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine, proved to be a true hero when he came to the aid of Salli, the headmistress of a government school, Punalur. Salli and her daughter were returning from Kollam after visiting a private hospital when she suddenly fainted and fell at the roadside in Cheerankavu, Ezhikone.

It was around 5 p.m. on Saturday (June 3) when Minister Augustine, en route to an official meeting in Kottarakkara, spotted Sally lying unconscious on the roadside. Acting swiftly, the minister instructed his pilot team to halt the vehicle and immediately rushed to Salli's side. He provided her with much-needed first aid.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the minister promptly directed his police officials, who were accompanying him on duty, to transport Salli to the hospital. The Sub Inspector of Police Shanawaz, along with Civil Police Officer Anwar, who was on pilot duty, promptly transferred Sally and her daughter to a private hospital in Kundera in the police pilot vehicle.

After ensuring she was in capable hands, he continued his journey to Kottarakkara without the assistance of his pilot vehicle.

