Odisha train tragedy: Kuttiadi mourns guest worker’s death

Saddam was returning in time for the inauguration of the Daymart hypermarket in Kadiyangad next week.

Resucue work underway after an accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train, in Balasore district, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

KOZHIKODE: The news of the death of Saddam Hussain, 29, a migrant worker who has been working at Kuttiadi town and nearby areas, in the train tragedy in Odisha has shocked local residents. The West Bengal native, who had gone home on vacation, was returning to Kozhikode, where he has been based for more than 13 years when the tragedy occurred. He maintained a warm relationship with residents and had many friends in Kuttiadi.

“He stayed in Kuttiadi town and had been working at Daymart Hypermarket for several years. Saddam would often spend his evenings at a nearby ground playing with residents. He was fluent in Malayalam. We are all saddened by the news of his demise,” said Abdul Majeed A C, neighbour and Kuttiadi panchayat member.

Saddam was returning in time for the inauguration of the Daymart hypermarket in Kadiyangad next week. Daymart chairman Muhammad Ali and MD Musthafa Vazhat said they were stunned by the death. “Saddam had been working at Daymart for the last seven years.

He was a friendly man. We visited his home in West Bengal last year. He had gone to visit his one-and-a-half-month-old baby and wife and was on the way back when the tragedy happened. His family confirmed his death on Saturday morning,” Musthafa said.

