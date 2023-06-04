Home States Kerala

Teachers’ Association in Kerala decries ‘unilateral’ academic calendar

The General Education Department released the academic calendar earmarking 13 Saturdays and five days in April as working days to ensure 210 instructional days for Classes 1 to 10.

Published: 04th June 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher , school , teachers , class

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decrying the ‘unilateral’ manner in which the 2023-24 academic calendar was announced, the pro-Left Kerala School Teachers’ Association has demanded amendments to it after incorporating the views of the teachers’ associations.

Recently, the General Education Department released the academic calendar earmarking 13 Saturdays and five days in April as working days to ensure 210 instructional days for Classes 1 to 10.

In a statement, KSTA general secretary N T Sivarajan pointed out there was no need to make Saturday working days for the primary section as 800 instructional hours stipulated for the section could be achieved with 200 working days.

“Earlier, Saturdays were made working days only after proper consultations with teachers’ associations. Needless controversies that arose following the declaration of the academic calendar could have been avoided if that custom was followed,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2023-24 academic calendarpro-Left Kerala School Teachers’ Association
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp