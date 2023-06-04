Teachers’ Association in Kerala decries ‘unilateral’ academic calendar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decrying the ‘unilateral’ manner in which the 2023-24 academic calendar was announced, the pro-Left Kerala School Teachers’ Association has demanded amendments to it after incorporating the views of the teachers’ associations.

Recently, the General Education Department released the academic calendar earmarking 13 Saturdays and five days in April as working days to ensure 210 instructional days for Classes 1 to 10.

In a statement, KSTA general secretary N T Sivarajan pointed out there was no need to make Saturday working days for the primary section as 800 instructional hours stipulated for the section could be achieved with 200 working days.

“Earlier, Saturdays were made working days only after proper consultations with teachers’ associations. Needless controversies that arose following the declaration of the academic calendar could have been avoided if that custom was followed,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Decrying the ‘unilateral’ manner in which the 2023-24 academic calendar was announced, the pro-Left Kerala School Teachers’ Association has demanded amendments to it after incorporating the views of the teachers’ associations. Recently, the General Education Department released the academic calendar earmarking 13 Saturdays and five days in April as working days to ensure 210 instructional days for Classes 1 to 10. In a statement, KSTA general secretary N T Sivarajan pointed out there was no need to make Saturday working days for the primary section as 800 instructional hours stipulated for the section could be achieved with 200 working days.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Earlier, Saturdays were made working days only after proper consultations with teachers’ associations. Needless controversies that arose following the declaration of the academic calendar could have been avoided if that custom was followed,” he said.