Amrita one of best med institutions in world with many firsts: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the silver jubilee celebrations of the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday and also launched the Amrita Advanced Research Centres in Amritapuri, Kollam, and Kochi. He praised the institution for its significant contributions to the development of the healthcare sector in the country.

“A hospital that began with 125 beds 25 years ago has now emerged as one of the premier institutions in the healthcare sector of the nation. It is one of the best medical institutions in the world with many firsts,” said the minister.

He commended the hospital administration for their commendable service to society, providing free or subsidised treatment to lakhs of patients. The Home Minister highlighted the charitable efforts of Mata Amritanandamayi, stating that her contributions have been instrumental in uplifting the poor and supporting the nation’s development.

“Amma has contributed to the development of the nation as well as the uplift of the poor. She gave Rs 200 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission to build toilets near Ganga and in Kerala. Every year, she provides food for more than one crore poor people,” he added.

Furthermore, he recognised Amritanandamayi’s role in aiding the nation’s recovery after disasters.

Amit Shah expressed his hope that the institute, particularly the newly launched research centres, would continue to achieve new heights. In a video conference, Mata Amritanandamayi expressed her gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and other staff members for their dedicated service.

Health Minister Veena George, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, Vice Chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and Vice President of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, and Group Medical Director Dr. Prem Nair attended.

Shah mourns train accident victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Union government for the lives lost in the Odisha rail accident. Shah, who was in Kochi, empathised with the pain endured by the families who have lost their loved ones. He acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “We witnessed a significant loss of lives in the train accident. It feels as if someone from our own family has departed. On behalf of the Union government, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.”

