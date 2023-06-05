Home States Kerala

World Environment Day: Devaswom to make temples more green

The project, encompassing ‘Nakshatra Vanam’, ‘Kavu Samrakshanam’, and ‘Oushadavanam’, will be implemented in collaboration with the temple advisory committee and devotees.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Green initiative , nature , tree , forest
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The devaswom department is gearing up to introduce a programme named ‘Devanganam Charu Haritham’ to improve the greenery around temples, ponds, and ‘Kavu’ areas.The project will be inaugurated on World Environment Day, with Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan planting a tree sapling at the Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The project, encompassing ‘Nakshatra Vanam’, ‘Kavu Samrakshanam’, and ‘Oushadavanam’, will be implemented in collaboration with the temple advisory committee and devotees. Various programs will be conducted across the 3,080 small and large temples under the Travancore, Kochi, Malabar, Guruvayur, and Koodal Manikyam Devaswom boards.

The Koodal Manikyam temple will specifically focus on planting Ashoka trees. Minister K Radhakrishnan stated that this initiative aims to make the temples green and ensure their cleanliness, while also contributing to nature conservation and environmental protection.

Pooja flower plants such as ‘Nandyarvattam’, ‘Pavizhamalli’, ‘Chethi’, ‘Thechi’, ‘Arali’, ‘Chembarathi’, ‘Thulasi’, and ‘Chembakam’, along with trees like ‘Araryal’, ‘Ilanji’, ‘Aryaveppu’, ‘Devadaru’, Mango trees,” and ‘Chenthengu’, will be planted. The objective is to transform the temples into ideal centres for nature conservation by taking care of the centuries-old, biodiverse ‘kavu’ areas. Additionally, this project will contribute to maintaining the cleanliness of the temple and its surroundings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp