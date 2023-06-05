Home States Kerala

‘Injustice’ in selection of Congress block office-bearers flayed

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan targeted his party on Sunday, saying the list of Congress block office-bearers released by the party was completely against the by-law.

Published: 05th June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan targeted his party on Sunday, saying the list of Congress block office-bearers released by the party was completely against the by-law.

“The party has clearly violated norms. There have been numerous drawbacks in the recently published list,” said Raghavan, adding that the list was published without following any of the criteria laid down for electing office-bearers. 

“There are widespread complaints that the party showed favouritism while selecting the members and that justice was not done. The Congress state leadership must intervene in the matter,” the MP said. He said a serious approach is required in the selection. 

“Earlier, it was said the final decision will be taken after discussing with the MPs of the respective areas. This was not done,” he said. He said it had also been decided in the Wayanad leadership meeting that the office-bearers should be finalised only after consultations.  

“This too is not being done,” he alleged, and said the Congress state leadership should consider the matter seriously. He said the Congress elected nearly 230 block presidents without consultations, leading to bitter strife within the party.

