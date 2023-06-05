School campuses in Kerala to be declared ‘litter-free’ today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: School campuses in the state will be declared ‘litter-free’ on the occasion of World Environment Day, on Monday. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will make the formal declaration at Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram at 9.30am on Monday. The minister urged all schools in the state to implement programmes to realise the objective. He said the ‘litter-free campus’ declaration was part of the ‘Green Campus, Clean Campus’ campaign.

The minister directed all schools to set up separate waste bins for bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste. Schools should also devise methods to treat waste at source with the available facilities. The minister said the campaign aims to make cleanliness a key value in the life of students.

