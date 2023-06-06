Kerala government withdraws Rahul Gandhi’s personal staff

Home States Kerala

An order issued by the joint secretary, General Administration, said that the staff who have been serving as the personal assistant and driver for Rahul Gandhi have been relieved from their duties.

FILE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.( Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Kerala government has withdrawn the personal staff allotted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was the Member of Parliament representing the Wayanad constituency.

Ratheesh Kumar K R, the personal assistant and Muhammad Rafi, the driver, have been asked to return their identity cards issued by the home department. Ratheesh Kumar is directed to re-join his mother department at the office of the superintendent of resurvey, Sultan Bathery.

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, was disqualified by the Speaker after he was convicted and sentenced for two years imprisonment by a Gujarat court in a case related to a speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

