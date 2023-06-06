World Environment Day: TNIE joins hands with IOC to distribute saplings in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: On World Environment Day, The New Indian Express joined hands with Indian Oil Corporation to distribute saplings in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur through the IOC-run fuel outlets.

In Kochi, Industries, Coir and Law Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the function, which was held at United Fuels, Edappally. A total of 10,000 saplings were distributed in 15 selected outlets in Ernakulam. The event was held in association with the Social Forestry Department, which provided the saplings.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeeve reminded that nurturing and ensuring the growth of the tree was more important than distributing the saplings. He said that, as part of ‘Shuchithwathinoppam Kalamassery’, a cleaning drive in his constituency, saplings are being planted in the waste dumps cleared over three days. He lauded the initiative taken by The New Indian Express.

Arun Kumar B, IOC Divisional Retail Sales Head, Cochin Divisional Office, Abdul Malik, IOC Chief Manager (Retail Sales), Cochin DO, and Rahesh R, IOC Assistant Manager (Retail Sales), Ernakulam, were present on the occasion. TNIE was represented by P Vishnukumar, General Manager (Kerala) and Kiran Prakash, Resident Editor (Kerala).

In Thiruvananthapuram, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurated the function held at the IOC-run outlet in Anayara. He said World Environment Day serves as a reminder of man’s gratitude to Nature.

“World Environment Day should be a realisation for us humans that the air that we breathe, the water that we drink and the food that we eat is provided by Nature,” he said.

TNIE Deputy Resident Editor Cithara Paul, IOC Divisional Retail Sales Head Vinayak M Mali, IOC Chief Manager (Retail Sales) Viju V, Chief Manager (Retail Sales) D Madaneshwaran, TNIE Senior Manager (Marketing) S Padmakumar and Manager (Sales) Victor M Dcruz were present at the function.

In Thrissur, 5,000 saplings were distributed via five IOC-run outlets. The function was held at Ollur Cooperative Service Society’s petrol pump.

Society president Babu Thachanadan launched the initiative while vice president Francis, secretary Rajesh Gopal, and IOC sales officer Irfan were also present. The Chalakudy Social Forestry division supported the movement by providing saplings. (With inputs from Thrissur)

