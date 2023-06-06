Youth in Kerala attempts to set train on fire, held

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 20-year-old youth was taken into custody by Railway Protection Force (RPF) for trying to set fire to Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express on Monday. The accused is a Maharashtra native, the RPF said. The incident took place after the Ernakulam-bound train left Koyilandy station around 4.15 pm.

The passengers, who panicked after seeing the youngster tearing the instruction posters displayed on the train and trying to set it on fire, caught him and alerted the railway officials.

K E Baiju, DCP, said, “After taking the person into custody, it was found that he was mentally unstable. Hence there is no reason to panic.”

The passengers promptly alerted the authorities which helped in averting a fire in the moving train, he added. The police intelligence wing also reached Koyilandy station and examined the accused.

KOZHIKODE: A 20-year-old youth was taken into custody by Railway Protection Force (RPF) for trying to set fire to Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express on Monday. The accused is a Maharashtra native, the RPF said. The incident took place after the Ernakulam-bound train left Koyilandy station around 4.15 pm. The passengers, who panicked after seeing the youngster tearing the instruction posters displayed on the train and trying to set it on fire, caught him and alerted the railway officials. K E Baiju, DCP, said, “After taking the person into custody, it was found that he was mentally unstable. Hence there is no reason to panic.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The passengers promptly alerted the authorities which helped in averting a fire in the moving train, he added. The police intelligence wing also reached Koyilandy station and examined the accused.