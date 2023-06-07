Home States Kerala

Actor Mohanlal donates drinking water plant to Kuttanad

Beneficiaries can obtain the fresh water from the plant for free using the electronic cards provided to them.

Published: 07th June 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Major Ravi

ViswaSanthi Foundation managing director Major Ravi inaugurates the plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal has donated a drinking water plant to a ward in the Kuttanad region, which is facing water scarcity.

The ViswaSanthi Foundation, headed by Mohanlal, established the automated drinking water plant of international standards to alleviate the water shortage faced by residents of Ward 1 of Edathua grama panchayat in the Kuttanad region. This initiative aims to provide clean and safe drinking water to about 1,000 individuals, a few schools and places of worship in the area.

Set up following collaborative efforts of ViswaSanthi and EYGDS, the plant can deliver nine lakh litres of drinking water, which meets quality standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), per month. It is fully solar-powered.

Beneficiaries can obtain fresh water from the plant for free using the electronic cards provided to them.

ViswaSanthi’s managing director Major Ravi inaugurated the plant while the foundation’s director Sajeev Soman distributed the electronic cards to beneficiaries at a function held on World Environment Day-June 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KuttanadActor MohanlalViswasanthi Foundation drinking water plant
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp