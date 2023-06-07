Actor Mohanlal donates drinking water plant to Kuttanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal has donated a drinking water plant to a ward in the Kuttanad region, which is facing water scarcity.

The ViswaSanthi Foundation, headed by Mohanlal, established the automated drinking water plant of international standards to alleviate the water shortage faced by residents of Ward 1 of Edathua grama panchayat in the Kuttanad region. This initiative aims to provide clean and safe drinking water to about 1,000 individuals, a few schools and places of worship in the area.

Set up following collaborative efforts of ViswaSanthi and EYGDS, the plant can deliver nine lakh litres of drinking water, which meets quality standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), per month. It is fully solar-powered.

Beneficiaries can obtain fresh water from the plant for free using the electronic cards provided to them.

ViswaSanthi’s managing director Major Ravi inaugurated the plant while the foundation’s director Sajeev Soman distributed the electronic cards to beneficiaries at a function held on World Environment Day-June 5.

