All eyes now on Samastha meet in Kerala as CIC backs Faizy

Published: 07th June 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Syed Sadiq Ali Thangal

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Thangal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Co-ordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) has vehemently denied all the accusations levelled by the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama against its former general secretary Abdul Hakeem Faizy, and has expressed unwavering support for him.

During a meeting of the Senate in Malappuram on Tuesday, three resolutions were passed, which refuted the allegations against Faizy.In response to the developments, a crucial meeting of Samastha’s mushawara (consultative body) has been called on Wednesday.

The Senate meeting was convened to discuss the suggestions that arose from compromise talks held between senior leaders of Samastha and IUML on June 1, as the situation had been deteriorating day by day. The standoff between Samastha and CIC had even led to police actions at Markazu Tharbiyathul Islamiyya in Valanchery, Malappuram.

One of the resolutions adopted at the Senate meeting emphasised that the CIC is an educational institution with a 25-year history, and its previous activities have been sincere. The resolution said, “This meeting rejects all the allegations against CIC’s ideological purity and against Abdul Hakeem Faizy Adrussery’s ideological commitment, Islamic belief, and his respect for the Prophet.”

Another resolution urged all parties concerned to refrain from obstructing the smooth functioning of educational institutions affiliated with CIC, it would disrupt the students’ education. The affiliated institutions had an agreement with CIC to provide all facilities to students. The resolution condemned certain institutions for breaching this agreement.

The third resolution rejected the allegation that the syllabus of Wafy-Wafiyya courses contains elements contrary to Sunni ideology. Following the meeting, IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Thangal, who also serves as CIC president, spoke to reporters and said he had presented the suggestions from Samastha to the CIC Senate, which were wholeheartedly accepted. He added, “There will now be another round of discussions with Samastha leaders before announcing the final decision.” IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who initiated the compromise talks, was also present at the Senate meeting.

The suggestions presented during the meeting included revoking the resignations of the 119 individuals who had resigned in solidarity with Hakeem Faizy and approving the appointment of Habeebulla Faizy as the new CIC general secretary.

Hakeem was asked to refrain from participating in CIC activities. It remains to be seen how Samastha will respond to CIC’s gestures, considering that the resolutions are seen as a direct challenge to the organisation.

