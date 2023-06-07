Home States Kerala

All UG degree courses in Kerala to shift to 4-year mode from 2024-25

Bindu said the Higher Education Curriculum Framework has been provided to universities to prepare syllabi and develop customised courses.

Published: 07th June 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

UG degree courses, students

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Undergraduate degree courses in the state will transition from the current three-year programme to a four-year programme starting from the 2024-25 academic year, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said on Tuesday. She said that universities that have already developed four-year courses will have the option to offer them on an experimental basis from the current academic year onwards.

Under the new system, students will have the choice to exit at the end of the third year and receive a degree certificate. The fourth year will primarily focus on internships and research activities. Students who complete the entire four-year course will be awarded an honours degree, she said.

Bindu said the Higher Education Curriculum Framework has been provided to universities to prepare syllabi and develop customised courses. Over the next year, teachers will receive training to adopt a learner-centred approach, and skill enhancement will be a major component of the new curriculum.

She said a comprehensive software named K-Reap (Kerala Resource For Education Administration and Planning) will be rolled out to bring the academic and administrative affairs of universities, colleges and related institutions under one umbrella.

With the introduction of K-Reap, students will be able to access all services provided by universities and colleges through the student portal. Services such as student admission, course registration, progress tracking, assessments, examinations, results, credit transfers, and certificate distribution can be accessed through K-Reap.

The Minister has directed the higher education reforms implementation cell to engage in discussions with universities to amend rules pertaining to credit transfers. She added that existing rules were not conducive for interdisciplinary research and that steps needed to be taken to resolve such issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UG degree courses 4-year mode
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp