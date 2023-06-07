Chirammel Island in Kerala beckons drama lovers with agri-theatre fest

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Jose Chirammel Theatre Island in Vallachira, a dedicated space for drama lovers set up in memory of late theatre person Jose Chirammel, will host a farming theatre fest from June 11 to 15. Remembrance Theatre Group, in association with Vallachira grama panchayat , will organise the event. As a prelude to the fest, a farming-themed theatre camp was held for children from May 11 to 15.

Sasidharan Naduvil, general convener of the programme and founder of the Remembrance Theatre Group, said, “The programme aims to attract the younger generation to farming and theatre. The camp for children was successful as many of them shared their enthusiasm to do theatre with us.”

Agriculture Minister P Prasad will inaugurate the fest on June 11, while Higher Education Minister R Bindu will felicitate selected veteran farmers from the region. MLA K K Ramachandran will preside over the inaugural function. It will be followed by a performance by singer Praseetha Chalakudy and the team. People will have to take entry passes to attend the fest.

On June 12, a play titled ‘Vellari Natakam Aayanchery Vallyashman’ by the Yuvakalasahithi Kannur group will be staged. Kala Padasala Arangottukara will perform ‘Koottukrishi’ directed by Naripatta Raju the next day. The Remembrance Theatre group will announce the winner of the Badal Sarkar National Award for a theatre personality on the same day.

On June 14, VPS Kalari Sangham, Ponnani, will perform ‘Moksha’, a Kalari-based artwork. It will be followed by ‘Chimmanakkali’, a rare folk artform by Kannur Naattupolika Nadan Kala Padana Kendram, sponsored by the Kerala Folklore Academy. A mega ‘Nandhunipattu’ and mega ‘Ivarkkali’ performances will also be held on the day.

On June 15, a Kathakali performance, more like an introductory class by artist Peesappilly Rajeevan, will be held, followed by a ‘Yakshaganam’ performance by Bharath Bhavan. Director Priyanandhanan will inaugurate the concluding ceremony on June 15. Vallachira panchayat president N Manoj said the fest would rejuvenate the theatre village Vallachira with new vigour.

“The farming exhibition will have a dog show, exhibition-cum-sale of organic food, plant nursery, photo exhibition and many more events,” he said. A total of 15 farmers, 15 Kudumbashree members, 15 veteran theatre personalities and 15 dairy farmers will be felicitated during the event.

