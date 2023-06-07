Delay in registration, crane-mounted vehicles of KSEB lying idle for 2 months

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Monsoon season is generally hectic for KSEB. The frequent outages due to the snapping of power lines following heavy rain and strong winds often pose a headache for its employees.

Though this year’s monsoon is expected to set in soon, most of the 25 mini trucks fitted with aerial work platforms, bought by the power entity two months ago, are lying idle due to the delay in getting the vehicles registered. These vehicles would have come in handy during the rainy season.

The vehicles fitted with aerial work platforms supplied by Ensol Equipment Pvt Ltd, a Rajasthan-based firm, have been provided temporary registration as a ‘goods carrier’ by the transport authority. But this may pose challenges in operating the vehicle as the modification made to fit the aerial boom crane lift will not be approved by the transport authority. If it is registered as a goods carrier, the aerial boom will not get insurance coverage, and it will lead to legal hurdles if the vehicle gets involved in an accident.

“The agency that delivered the vehicle has to produce a certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for the modifications made to install the aerial work platform. The ARAI issues the certificate after conducting safety checks. If we provide registration as a goods carrier, it will lead to legal complications. In case the vehicle meets with an accident, the workers will not get insurance coverage. We have explained this to the KSEB authorities,” said Perumbavoor Joint RTO in-charge T A Joshy.

The office of the KSEB chief engineer (supply chain management) said the payment to the distributor has been blocked as the registration procedure has not been completed. As per the purchase agreement, the supplier has to provide all assistance for the permanent registration of the vehicle.

“If there is any obstacle in permanent registration, the KSEB has the right to delay payment or cancel the purchase order. We have written to the supplier to produce the ARAI certificate as early as possible,” said the officer.

The KSEB had purchased a similar vehicle from Ashok Leyland in April 2022 for Ernakulam Circle and it was registered as a crane-mounted vehicle. The modification of the vehicle to fit the aerial boom crane lift was entered in the body class as well.

“The KSEB had purchased 25 mini trucks mounted aerial work platforms in March 2023 for `4.21 crore. Though a few electric circles have obtained registration as goods carriers, the transport authority has sought an ARAI certificate for the modification as it is a violation of the rules. The head office has directed the supplier to provide the approval from ARAI,” said KSEB Perumbavoor deputy chief engineer P K Rajan.

KOCHI: Monsoon season is generally hectic for KSEB. The frequent outages due to the snapping of power lines following heavy rain and strong winds often pose a headache for its employees. Though this year’s monsoon is expected to set in soon, most of the 25 mini trucks fitted with aerial work platforms, bought by the power entity two months ago, are lying idle due to the delay in getting the vehicles registered. These vehicles would have come in handy during the rainy season. The vehicles fitted with aerial work platforms supplied by Ensol Equipment Pvt Ltd, a Rajasthan-based firm, have been provided temporary registration as a ‘goods carrier’ by the transport authority. But this may pose challenges in operating the vehicle as the modification made to fit the aerial boom crane lift will not be approved by the transport authority. If it is registered as a goods carrier, the aerial boom will not get insurance coverage, and it will lead to legal hurdles if the vehicle gets involved in an accident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The agency that delivered the vehicle has to produce a certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for the modifications made to install the aerial work platform. The ARAI issues the certificate after conducting safety checks. If we provide registration as a goods carrier, it will lead to legal complications. In case the vehicle meets with an accident, the workers will not get insurance coverage. We have explained this to the KSEB authorities,” said Perumbavoor Joint RTO in-charge T A Joshy. The office of the KSEB chief engineer (supply chain management) said the payment to the distributor has been blocked as the registration procedure has not been completed. As per the purchase agreement, the supplier has to provide all assistance for the permanent registration of the vehicle. “If there is any obstacle in permanent registration, the KSEB has the right to delay payment or cancel the purchase order. We have written to the supplier to produce the ARAI certificate as early as possible,” said the officer. The KSEB had purchased a similar vehicle from Ashok Leyland in April 2022 for Ernakulam Circle and it was registered as a crane-mounted vehicle. The modification of the vehicle to fit the aerial boom crane lift was entered in the body class as well. “The KSEB had purchased 25 mini trucks mounted aerial work platforms in March 2023 for `4.21 crore. Though a few electric circles have obtained registration as goods carriers, the transport authority has sought an ARAI certificate for the modification as it is a violation of the rules. The head office has directed the supplier to provide the approval from ARAI,” said KSEB Perumbavoor deputy chief engineer P K Rajan.