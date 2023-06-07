Engineering student found dead in private hostel at Thodupuzha

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A second-year engineering student of Thodupuzha Al Azhar College of Engineering and Technology was found dead in his private hostel room near the college on Tuesday night. Arun Raj A R of Charuvilla Puthen Veedu at Maloor in Pathanapuram was found hanging from the roof of the room.

According to the police, Arun Raj had written on his social media page that he was going to die by suicide at around 11 pm on Tuesday. His friends who saw the post, immediately alerted the Thodupuzha police who rushed to the hostel.

However, by the time the police team reached the hostel, Arun Raj had died. Police said Arun Raj was suffering from mental depression for quite some time which might have forced him to take the extreme step. “We have conducted a preliminary investigation and we assume that it is a case of suicide. However we can confirm the reason only after completing the postmortem examination,” said an officer.

Arun Raj’s body has been shifted to Thodupuzha taluk hospital for postmortem

examination.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

IDUKKI: A second-year engineering student of Thodupuzha Al Azhar College of Engineering and Technology was found dead in his private hostel room near the college on Tuesday night. Arun Raj A R of Charuvilla Puthen Veedu at Maloor in Pathanapuram was found hanging from the roof of the room. According to the police, Arun Raj had written on his social media page that he was going to die by suicide at around 11 pm on Tuesday. His friends who saw the post, immediately alerted the Thodupuzha police who rushed to the hostel. However, by the time the police team reached the hostel, Arun Raj had died. Police said Arun Raj was suffering from mental depression for quite some time which might have forced him to take the extreme step. “We have conducted a preliminary investigation and we assume that it is a case of suicide. However we can confirm the reason only after completing the postmortem examination,” said an officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arun Raj’s body has been shifted to Thodupuzha taluk hospital for postmortem examination. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)