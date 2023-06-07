Home States Kerala

Engineering student found dead in private hostel in Kerala's Thodupuzha

Arun Raj A R had written on his social media page that he was going to die by suicide at around 11 pm on Tuesday. His friends who saw the post, immediately alerted the Thodupuzha police.

Published: 07th June 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 01:56 PM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A second-year engineering student of Thodupuzha Al Azhar College of Engineering and Technology was found dead in his private hostel room near the college on Tuesday night.

Arun Raj A R of Charuvilla  Puthen Veedu at Maloor in Pathanapuram was found hanging from the roof of the room.

According to the police, Arun Raj had written on his social media page that he was going to die by suicide at around 11 pm on Tuesday. His friends who saw the post, immediately alerted the Thodupuzha police who rushed to the hostel.

However, by the time the police team reached the hostel, Arun Raj had died.

Police said Arun Raj was suffering from depression for quite some time which might have forced him to take the step. 

“We have conducted a preliminary investigation and we assume that it is a case of death by suicide. However we can confirm the reason only after completing the postmortem examination,” said an officer.

Arun Raj’s body has been shifted to Thodupuzha taluk hospital for postmortem examination.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

