Food safety department to launch app with hygiene ratings of hotels on June 7

The app provides information on 1,600 eateries registered with the department.

Published: 07th June 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department is set to launch a mobile application named “Eat-Right Kerala” where hygiene ratings and locations of restaurants will be made available. Health Minister Veena George will launch the app on the sidelines of the World Food Safety Day observation on June 7.

The app provides information on 1,600 eateries registered with the department. The user can choose the location and find the ratings of restaurants, bakeries and juicers nearby. The app also displays the distance from the current location of the user to the eateries and even helps with the direction. The restaurant scoring 80-100% in the audit will get the highest rating of 5 stars. The department plans to add more eateries to get audited.

The app will also provide information on food safety laws. The public can register complaints with the department through the app. The grievance portal of the department has also been linked to the application. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched the hygiene rating scheme as an online, transparent scoring and rating process which certify food businesses on the basis of their food safety compliance and allow consumers to make informed choices.

Eateries having an active FSSAI license or registration are allowed to participate in the hygiene rating.
This year’s World Food Safety Day is observed on the theme, ‘Food Standards Save Lives’.

