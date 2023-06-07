IMD predicts moderate rain in Kerala till June 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the state until June 10, according to the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the weather office has refrained from providing a specific date for the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Over the next five days, the forecast indicates fairly widespread rainfall with moderate intensity, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds across the state. In light of these conditions, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period. The delay in the onset of the monsoon is attributed, in part, to the formation of a deep depression that is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm named ‘Biparjoy’ by Wednesday.

On specific dates, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for different districts in Kerala. On June 7, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been given a yellow alert. On June 8, the alert extends to Alappuzha and Ernakulam. On June 9, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram are expected to experience heightened rainfall, followed by Idukki and Pathanamthitta on June 10.

Although the southwest monsoon usually arrives in Kerala around June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days, this year it missed the predicted onset date of June 4.

