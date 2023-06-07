Home States Kerala

IMD predicts moderate rain in Kerala till June 10

Although the southwest monsoon usually arrives in Kerala around June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days, this year it missed the predicted onset date of June 4.

Published: 07th June 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

rain

Image used fro representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the state until June 10, according to the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the weather office has refrained from providing a specific date for the onset of the southwest monsoon.

Over the next five days, the forecast indicates fairly widespread rainfall with moderate intensity, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds across the state. In light of these conditions, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period. The delay in the onset of the monsoon is attributed, in part, to the formation of a deep depression that is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm named ‘Biparjoy’ by Wednesday.

On specific dates, the IMD has issued yellow alerts for different districts in Kerala. On June 7, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been given a yellow alert. On June 8, the alert extends to Alappuzha and Ernakulam. On June 9, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram are expected to experience heightened rainfall, followed by Idukki and Pathanamthitta on June 10.

Although the southwest monsoon usually arrives in Kerala around June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days, this year it missed the predicted onset date of June 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMDKerala weathermoderate rainfall
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp