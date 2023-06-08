Kerala college student's death: Police say no accusation against anyone in suicide note

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: Amidst a raging row over the alleged suicide of a female student of a private engineering college here, Kerala police on Thursday said they had recovered a purported note written by her, but there was no accusation against anyone in it.

There was no mention in the suicide note about any particular reason that forced her to take the extreme step, District Police Chief K Karthick told reporters here.

"It just said that I am going...no mention about any other things," he said.

All details including what had happened in the college lab (on the day of her death) would be examined in detail during the investigation, he said.

The statements of students who were with her and those close to her would be recorded, the officer said, sharing details of the progress of the investigation.

He also said that the deceased female student's mobile phone would be sent for forensic examination.

The student, Shraddha Satheesh was found hanging inside her hostel room on June 2.

Students had alleged that some teachers were harassing them (students) in the name of internal tests. But, the college management said they didn't know why the student committed such an act.

After a tense atmosphere prevailed on the campus over the incident, the Kerala government on Wednesday intervened in the matter and ordered a Crime Branch probe into the student's death.

The decision for a Crime Branch probe was taken after Higher Education Minister R Bindu and Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan met with representatives of the college students, the management of the institution and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

