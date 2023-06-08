Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress group leaders to meet Kharge over revamp

This has further antagonised the factional leaders. 

Published: 08th June 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament complex in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ripples over the appointment of block presidents in the Congress refuse to die down as the ‘A’ group has decided to take it up with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, ‘I’ group leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday met Kharge in New Delhi and discussed the issue.

UDF convener M M Hassan, K C Joseph and Benny Behanan, MP, held talks with Oommen Chandy on the block presidents’ appointment and also on zeroing in on the ‘A’ group’s nominee for the Youth Congress state president.

Senior leader K C Joseph told TNIE that they wanted Chandy to be informed about what was happening in the party. “Also, a decision had to be taken on what further course of action has to be initiated on the controversy over the appointment of block presidents,” he said.

Another ‘A’ group leader told TNIE that the ailing leader has urged them to raise the issue directly before Kharge. Even as the two factions have come together against state leadership over the appointment of 283 block presidents, Congress state chief K Sudhakaran is going ahead with the two-day-long orientation camp for block presidents. This has further antagonised the factional leaders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mallikarjun KhargeKerala Congress group leaders
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp