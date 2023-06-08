Kerala Congress group leaders to meet Kharge over revamp

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ripples over the appointment of block presidents in the Congress refuse to die down as the ‘A’ group has decided to take it up with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, ‘I’ group leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday met Kharge in New Delhi and discussed the issue.

UDF convener M M Hassan, K C Joseph and Benny Behanan, MP, held talks with Oommen Chandy on the block presidents’ appointment and also on zeroing in on the ‘A’ group’s nominee for the Youth Congress state president.

Senior leader K C Joseph told TNIE that they wanted Chandy to be informed about what was happening in the party. “Also, a decision had to be taken on what further course of action has to be initiated on the controversy over the appointment of block presidents,” he said.

Another ‘A’ group leader told TNIE that the ailing leader has urged them to raise the issue directly before Kharge. Even as the two factions have come together against state leadership over the appointment of 283 block presidents, Congress state chief K Sudhakaran is going ahead with the two-day-long orientation camp for block presidents. This has further antagonised the factional leaders.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ripples over the appointment of block presidents in the Congress refuse to die down as the ‘A’ group has decided to take it up with party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, ‘I’ group leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday met Kharge in New Delhi and discussed the issue. UDF convener M M Hassan, K C Joseph and Benny Behanan, MP, held talks with Oommen Chandy on the block presidents’ appointment and also on zeroing in on the ‘A’ group’s nominee for the Youth Congress state president. Senior leader K C Joseph told TNIE that they wanted Chandy to be informed about what was happening in the party. “Also, a decision had to be taken on what further course of action has to be initiated on the controversy over the appointment of block presidents,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another ‘A’ group leader told TNIE that the ailing leader has urged them to raise the issue directly before Kharge. Even as the two factions have come together against state leadership over the appointment of 283 block presidents, Congress state chief K Sudhakaran is going ahead with the two-day-long orientation camp for block presidents. This has further antagonised the factional leaders.