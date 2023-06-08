Kollam nurse chosen for National Florence Nightingale award

Home States Kerala

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Geetha A R, a grade 1 nursing officer at Kollam District Hospital, has been honoured with the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2023 for exceptional service in the healthcare sector. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a medal, and a merit certificate. Geetha will receive the accolade from President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 19.

“My relatives were nurses, and I used to accompany them to their places of work. Observing nurses carrying out their duties in their pristine white uniforms was incredibly inspiring for me. This helped me choose nursing as a career. In addition to the noble nature of the profession, nursing also offers stability and financial security,” Geetha told TNIE.

The 48-year-old embarked on her career in 1999 at the primary health centre in Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta. Later, she served as a staff nurse at the district hospital in Pathanamthitta before being posted to the cancer ward at Kollam District Hospital in 2018. Throughout her career, Geetha made remarkable contributions to various departments, including palliative care, ICCU, and emergency ward.

Expressing gratitude to family members and colleagues, Geetha dedicated her success to them. In the face of the formidable challenges posed by the pandemic, she demonstrated unwavering commitment by serving in the specialised Covid ward, saving countless lives. Despite the immense difficulties encountered as a nurse, her passion for the profession and her devotion to patient care provide her with the motivation to overcome obstacles. A native of Thirumullavaram, Kollam, Geetha enhanced her expertise through professional development programmes.

She attended an emergency care training programme at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram in 2008, a chemotherapy training programme at Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram in 2014, and a foundation course in palliative care at Government Medical College, Alappuzha. Geetha possesses exceptional skills in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Before joining the health department, she had served for four years at Damodaran Memorial Hospital in Kollam and Maria Hospital in Adoor.

 Reflecting on her experiences, Geetha said, “Covid was truly challenging. While serving in the special ward for cancer patients, I tested positive for Covid. During that time, RCC was overcrowded with patients, some of whom were then moved to the district hospital in Kollam. We worked tirelessly day and night, my family and colleagues were my pillars of strength. Even in the early days of my career, when we were assigned 16-hour shifts, my husband, K N Sunil Kumar, took care of our two children.”

