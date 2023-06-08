Home States Kerala

Mock voting held, signalling imminent bypoll in Keral's Wayanad

Discussions have begun among parties with the EC hinting the possibility of a byelection in the constituency that was the centre of attraction in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 08th June 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an indication that the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency may be headed to election soon, mock polling was held in Kozhikode on Wednesday in the presence of representatives of various parties. The LS seat fell vacant in March after the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as MP following his conviction by a Surat court over his remarks on the Modi surname. 

Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha said the Election Commission asked the district administration to check the electronic voting machines (EVMs). “The mock polls were held from 10 am to 4.30 pm on Wednesday under the supervision of the deputy collector, along with representatives of different parties. They checked the functioning of the EVMs.

The exercise began from Kozhikode, as just one assembly seat (Thiruvambady) from here is in the Wayanad LS constituency. In the coming days, mock polls will be held in Malappuram and Wayanad,” she said. 

Discussions have begun among parties with the EC hinting at the possibility of a byelection in the constituency that was the centre of attraction in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Karnataka win to work in Cong’s favour in Wayanad

Rahul had won by a whopping margin of 4,31,063 votes. His entry into Wayanad was so dramatic that many Congress leaders had been in the dark about it. Though Congress leader T Siddique was initially named as the party’s candidate for the seat, he happily stepped aside to make way for the Gandhi scion.

The Surat court sentenced Rahul to two years in jail on March 23 in a defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. An elected representative sentenced for an offence for two years or more is disqualified under the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Wayanad’s proximity with Karnataka where the party registered a thumping victory in the recent assembly polls will also work in Congress’ favour. There is a considerable number of Muslim votes in the constituency which includes Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor assembly seats from Malappuram district. 
CPI’s P P Suneer had been the LDF candidate against Rahul in 2019. In all likelihood, the party will itself contest if there is a by-election. BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally was the NDA candidate.

Priyanka in Wayanad? 

Congress is rumoured to be toying with the idea of fielding Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad. The AICC general secretary is Congress’ best bet and her presence would salvage the party from the trouble caused by those eyeing the seat.

