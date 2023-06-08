Offered by devotees, roosters rule roost at Kerala's Thrissur temple

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Unlike many temples in the state that manage cow shelters or own captive elephants, a temple in Thrissur rears roosters, offered by devotees to the deity.

The Pazhayannur Bhagavathy temple near Chelakkara, managed by the Cochin Devaswom Board, even allows roosters to roam the ‘nalambalam’. Major temples have strict rules based on religious texts about preserving their sanctity. At the Pazhayannur temple, however, the roosters rule the roost, with food served in many corners and their droppings seen strewn around.

According to Sumam, temple manager, “There are about 800 roosters that roam the temple premises that were offered by devotees. As the sun sets and poojas are over, these roosters are moved into coops set outside the temple and are set free early in the morning. Every day they roam the temple and return around the same time. Feeding them is an offering here.” Local residents also consider the roosters sacred and have learned to live with them, she added.

It is believed that the bhagavathi took the form of a rooster while accompanying the maharaja of Kochi to protect him and his land, said temple staffer Haridas, who is also a percussion artist. “Legend has it that the king suffered mental torment and was advised to attend a bhajan at the Kashi Viswanatha temple. But it didn’t help. On his return, he took part in another bhajan at a bhagavathi temple and found it effective.

The king is believed to have requested the bhagavathi to accompany him for his and his people’s protection.” It is believed that the devi escorted the king in the form of a rooster, with its sharp beak and long claws. Now, devotees offer roosters for their protection. Pazhayannur bhagavathi is considered one of the deities of the Perumpadappu Swaroopam, the erstwhile Kochi royal family. A small building near the temple is believed to be used by elder members of the family during their visit.

Though the temple is named after the bhagavathi, the presiding deity is Pallippurath Vishnu.

While the sight of the roosters at the temple will fascinate first-time visitors, for local residents they are more like family. An elderly woman said that a specific rooster, with black, grey and white feathers, follows her every time she visits the temple. “When I start circumambulating the temple, it keeps in step with me. It also responds to my bidding. But it never enters the temple. Maybe we share some sort of connection,” she said.

Even though the roosters are considered sacred, temple authorities are not ready to compromise on the health risks associated with them. The help of veterinarians are sought, especially when there are breakouts of communicable diseases among the birds. “Sometimes, the roosters fight among themselves, but we have not had any instance where they have attacked humans,” Haridas added.

Health Caution

Though considered sacred, temple authorities aren’t ready to compromise on health risks associated with the roosters

Veterinarians’ help is sought, especially during breakouts of diseases among the birds

