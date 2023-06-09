Home States Kerala

Conspiracy behind excise raid: FEFKA

He said the unions will jointly launch a protest till a probe is initiated against the persons who gave the tip-off to the excise.

Published: 09th June 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has alleged conspiracy behind the excise raid on the hotel room in Erattupetta where director Najeem Koya was staying. 

Najeem was staying in the hotel for the shoot of a web series extending over two weeks. The officials inspected his room and car on Monday evening following a tip-off. 

FEFKA Directors Union secretary B Unnikrishnan condemned the raid and demanded a detailed investigation against those who gave false information to excise officials. 

He said the department should have verified the information before carrying out the raid. “There should be a proper probe into the source of information as officials couldn’t find any material in his room. We suspect a conspiracy behind the raid. It was an attempt to trap Najeem,”  Unnikrishnan told reporters in Kochi. 

He said the unions will jointly launch a protest till a probe is initiated against the persons who gave the tip-off to the excise. Najeem said he was ill-treated by excise officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FEFKA excise raid Najeem Koya
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp