Conspiracy behind excise raid: FEFKA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has alleged conspiracy behind the excise raid on the hotel room in Erattupetta where director Najeem Koya was staying.

Najeem was staying in the hotel for the shoot of a web series extending over two weeks. The officials inspected his room and car on Monday evening following a tip-off.

FEFKA Directors Union secretary B Unnikrishnan condemned the raid and demanded a detailed investigation against those who gave false information to excise officials.

He said the department should have verified the information before carrying out the raid. “There should be a proper probe into the source of information as officials couldn’t find any material in his room. We suspect a conspiracy behind the raid. It was an attempt to trap Najeem,” Unnikrishnan told reporters in Kochi.

He said the unions will jointly launch a protest till a probe is initiated against the persons who gave the tip-off to the excise. Najeem said he was ill-treated by excise officials.

