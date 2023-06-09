Court remanded man who murdered daughter in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Mavelikkara Judicial Magistrate Court has remanded Sreemahesh, 38, of Anakoottil, Punnamood, Mavelikkara, to 14-days’ judicial custody for murdering his daughter Nakshathra, 6. Nakshathra was hacked to death by her inebriated father using an axe at 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

The immediate provocation for the murder is yet to be found out, police said. Sreemahesh and Nakshathra lived in their home after her mother died by suicide three years ago.

Sreemahesh’s mother Sunanda is living with her daughter in a house nearby. After hearing the screams of Nakshathra, Sunanda reached the home and saw the girl lying in a pool of blood on a sofa.

When Sunanda raised an alarm, Sreemahesh followed and hacked her. She sustained injuries on her hand. “After the death of her mother, the girl wanted to visit her mother’s parents at Pathiyoor frequently. This might have angered her father,” police said.

“He was also planning to marry again. But the proposal did not materialise as the girl’s parents backed out after finding flaws in his character. That might also have affected him mentally,” police said. Nakshathra was a Class I student of Government LP School, Mullikulangara. Nakshathra’s funeral was held at her mother’s house at Pathiyoor on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sreemahesh tried to die by suicide by slitting his wrists at the Mavelikkara sub-jail. He was admitted to Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha by 7 pm.

