Home States Kerala

Court remanded man who murdered daughter in Kerala

Nakshathra’s funeral was held at her mother’s house at Pathiyoor on Thursday.

Published: 09th June 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Court , verdict judgement

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Mavelikkara Judicial Magistrate Court has remanded Sreemahesh, 38, of Anakoottil, Punnamood, Mavelikkara, to 14-days’ judicial custody for murdering his daughter Nakshathra, 6. Nakshathra was hacked to death by her inebriated father using an axe at 8.30 pm on Wednesday. 

The immediate provocation for the murder is yet to be found out, police said. Sreemahesh and Nakshathra lived in their home after her mother died by suicide three years ago. 

Sreemahesh’s mother Sunanda is living with her daughter in a house nearby. After hearing the screams of Nakshathra, Sunanda reached the home and saw the girl lying in a pool of blood on a sofa. 

When Sunanda raised an alarm, Sreemahesh followed and hacked her. She sustained injuries on her hand.  “After the death of her mother, the girl wanted to visit her mother’s parents at Pathiyoor frequently. This might have angered her father,” police said. 

“He was also planning to marry again. But the proposal did not materialise as the girl’s parents backed out after finding flaws in his character. That might also have affected him mentally,” police said. Nakshathra was a Class I student of Government LP School, Mullikulangara. Nakshathra’s funeral was held at her mother’s house at Pathiyoor on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sreemahesh tried to die by suicide by slitting his wrists at the Mavelikkara sub-jail. He was admitted to Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha by 7 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
courtAlappuzha murder caseMavelikkara Judicial Magistrate Court
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp