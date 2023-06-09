Home States Kerala

Jumbo Chakkakomban blocks traffic on NH for an hour in Kerala

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: After the translocation of rogue elephant Arikomban, wild tusker Chakkakomban has now emerged as the new troublemaker in Chinnakanal.  The jumbo ventured into the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway near the Anayirankal dam on Wednesday night and blocked the traffic on the route for nearly an hour. 

The elephant also pushed down a temporary shop built on the roadside. The traffic was resumed only after the forest officials reached the spot and drove the pachyderm back to the woods.  On May 23, a speeding car rammed the tusker when it was standing on the highway at night. The car driver suffered injuries in the incident. 

An official with the rapid response team in Chinnakanal told TNIE that the accident did not cause any serious health issues to the tusker.  

Though there have been no incidents of houses being demolished by wild tuskers after the translocation of Arikomban, reports of Chakkakomban raiding crops and entering human habitations in search of jackfruit have been coming from some pockets. 

“We are closely monitoring each movement of the tusker. An eight-member team has been tasked with this duty in Chinnakanal,” said the officer.

