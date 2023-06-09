Wearing seat belts now mandatory for KSRTC drivers and front-row passengers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transport department decided to make seat belts mandatory for the drivers of heavy vehicles including KSRTC buses from September 1. The passengers sitting on the front row of the bus also will have to wear the seat belt.

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju. The meeting reviewed the performance of MVD’s AI camera network under the Safe Kerala Project.

The minister claimed that the number of traffic violations and accident deaths has come down since the project became effective on June 5. According to him the accident reduced from 12 per day to 6-8 per day.

He directed the officers of NIC, KELTRON and MVD to sort out the issue related to glitches in issuing challans to traffic violators within two months.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transport department decided to make seat belts mandatory for the drivers of heavy vehicles including KSRTC buses from September 1. The passengers sitting on the front row of the bus also will have to wear the seat belt. The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju. The meeting reviewed the performance of MVD’s AI camera network under the Safe Kerala Project. The minister claimed that the number of traffic violations and accident deaths has come down since the project became effective on June 5. According to him the accident reduced from 12 per day to 6-8 per day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He directed the officers of NIC, KELTRON and MVD to sort out the issue related to glitches in issuing challans to traffic violators within two months.