2.5 lakh volunteers in four Kerala districts to be trained to detect zoonotic diseases

KOCHI: The initiative to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases in the state is set to commence in the coming days, as the Health department prepares to train 2,50,000 volunteers from four districts. The volunteers will be equipped with the skills to detect the presence or cause of contagious diseases.

The project — Centre for One Health — is funded by World Bank’s Rebuild Kerala aid and aims to establish a three-tier system to strengthen community-based surveillance in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Idukki. The project is in its early stages, and the health department has instructed local self-governments to select volunteers.

Officials emphasise the importance of the integrated approach of “one health” in maintaining the well-being of people, animals, plants, and the environment.

Health Minister Veena George said, “Our focus is on awareness and community-based intervention to stop the spread of viruses or bacteria. There was Nipah, then bird flu, malaria, etc. Public awareness, vaccination, and early detection will be given priority under this initiative,” she said.

“Health department, with the cooperation of other departments, will launch the project in four districts first. It will be expanded to other districts soon. The 2.5 lakh trained volunteers can detect and report any unusual development and action will be taken by the local body and the department,” she said. To simplify the process for volunteers, the department has partnered with the Digital University of Kerala to develop a digital platform where they can report disease occurrences efficiently.

Dr V Jithesh, the executive director of SHRC said the training will begin later this month, and the municipalities and panchayats have been notified to find human resources.

“A total of 49 volunteers and seven mentors will be given the training to detect and report the presence of harmful germs or any unusual development at the community level. Health workers and officials at the local body will act as per the reports of the volunteers to resolve the issue,” Jithesh said.

The volunteers will receive guidance from health officials at the district level, following a three-tier system.

“Twelve mentors at the district level will be provided training. We will assign particular areas for them to focus on. Under these mentors, community mentors will be trained. A ward will have seven mentors and under each mentor, seven volunteers will be given training,” he said. The department hopes to launch the programme by August.

