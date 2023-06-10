Home States Kerala

Admissions open for postgraduate, PhD programmes at digital varsity in Kerala

The MTech Electronics Engineering programme additionally offers specialisations in quantum technologies and semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Digital University Kerala (DUK), established by the state government by upgrading the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala (IIITM-K), has commenced admissions to postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes in digital technologies for 2023-24. The PG programmes include MSc, MTech and MBA. 

MTech in computer science & engineering offers specialisations in connected systems and intelligence, artificial intelligence and cyber security engineering. The MSc computer science programme is offered with specialisations in data analytics, machine intelligence and cyber security. MSc Data Analytics is offered with specialisations in BioAI, geoinformatics and computational science. 

There is also MSc in Ecology that is offered with a specialisation in ecological informatics. The MTech programme in electronics engineering and the MSc programme in electronics offer specialisations in AI hardware, VLSI, agri-food electronics, sensors, applied materials, IoT and robotics, biomedical electronics, unconventional computing and signal processing hardware. 

The MTech Electronics Engineering programme additionally offers specialisations in quantum technologies and semiconductor manufacturing technologies. There is also a flexible MTech programme in electronic product design.

