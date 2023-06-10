Home States Kerala

Congress leader seeks probe into activist's death, writes to Kerala CM

Razak brought the issue before the Pulikkal panchayat authorities several times.

Published: 10th June 2023

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty with the relatives of Razak Payembrote at his house on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent a letter to the chief minister demanding the setting up of a special team led by an IG to investigate the incident in which Razak Payembrote, an activist, hanged himself in the verandah of Pulikkal panchayat office.

“It is learned that Razak’s brother died due to the environmental pollution created by a plastic waste treatment plant in the area. Razak brought the issue before the Pulikkal panchayat authorities several times. However, the CPM-ruled panchayat committee ignored his request,” Chennithala said. 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan who visited Razak’s house on Friday said it was disheartening to see CPM’s delay in taking action against the plastic waste treatment plant. 

