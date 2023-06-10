Crime branch starts investigation into Amal Jyothi student’s suicide

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two days after the students’ protests at Amal Jyothi Engineering College over the suicide of a girl student were settled, reports that the police registered a case against students for waylaying Government Chief Whip N Jayaraj and college authorities during the protests kicked up a row.

With protests brewing against the police move, district police chief K Karthik clarified that no student in the college was arraigned as accused in any case in connection with protests. “The police won’t do anything that would affect the future of students. It was decided in the meeting attended by the college management and students, held in the presence of ministers,” Karthik said.

According to sources, police registered a case against as many as 50 identifiable people after slapping charges such as unlawful assembly, and a first information report (FIR) was submitted to the court as well. However, the police decided not to proceed with the case taking into account the future of students.

At the same time, an investigation into the suicide of Shraddha Satheesh, a second-year Food Technology student, under the aegis of Crime branch DySP T M Varghese under the close monitoring of Kottayam SP is progressing. “The investigating officer is in Kanjirappally to record the statements of teachers, staff and others as part of the investigation. Recording students’ statements couldn’t be completed as some of them were not in college. Their statements will also be recorded in the coming days,” said Karthik.

Regarding the controversy over the suicide note of Shraddha, Karthik said a scribbled paper was recovered from her room, but it was not considered a suicide note. “It is not clear whether the note was written by Shraddha. We have sent it to the Forensic Science Lab to confirm its authenticity. Everything is under investigation and we can’t consider it as a suicide note at this point in time,” he said.

Earlier, Shraddha’s parents had come out against police following reports that a suicide note was recovered from her room with the wordings: “I am going. Your black pants are kept in the bed.” Shraddha’s father Satheesh alleged that police were trying to mislead the probe with a fake suicide note. He said the recovered note was written in October 2022.

