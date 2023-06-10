Home States Kerala

Fake experience certificate: Agali police book Vidya

Vidya appeared for an interview at the college in Agali on June 2.

K Vidya

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Agali police have registered a new FIR in the case against former SFI leader and Thrikaripur native K Vidya in which a fake letter of experience was prepared in the name of Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam and produced at the Government Arts College in Agali for an interview for the post of a guest lecturer.

Earlier, the Ernakulam Central Police had registered a case against Vidya for the same. The FIR and other documents were transferred to the Agali police station. “A case has been re-registered here on the basis of the complaint of the principal of the Government Arts College, Agali,” N Muralidharan, the DySP of the Agali station, told TNIE.

The principal of Government Arts College in Attappadi, Lalimol Varghese, had filed a complaint with the Agali police demanding a detailed probe into the incident. The complaint stated that the document produced by Vidya at the college was fake. The Agali police visited the college on Friday as part of a preliminary probe.

Vidya appeared for an interview at the college in Agali on June 2. She had produced documents stating that she had worked as a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department of Maharaja’s College for two years. The interviewing panel, who felt suspicious about the logo and the seal, contacted Maharaja’s College and learnt that it was fake. Maharaja’s College informed me that they had not appointed anyone as a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department for the last ten years.

