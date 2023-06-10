Home States Kerala

Loka Kerala Sabha begins, State aims to build bridges with expatriates in the US

Published: 10th June 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led delegation arriving in New York airport to attend the Loka Kerala Sabha American regional conference that began on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day American regional conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) began at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the event on Saturday. 

The delegation includes Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Speaker A N Shamseer and Norka Resident Vice-Chairman P Sreeramakrishnan. Norka director M Anirudhan and event organising committee president Manmadhan Nair welcomed Pinarayi on his arrival.

The team also includes chief secretary V P Joy, Norka principal secretary Suman Billa and Loka Kerala Sabha director K Vasuki are also part of the delegation.

The inaugural session will be followed by a reception hosted by the Malayali community in the American countries on Sunday. The CM will also address the crowd at Times Square.

The important sessions of the LKS have been scheduled on Saturday, in which various issues relating to the state and the expatriate community will be discussed.

Sreeramakrishnan will speak on the activities of LKS and Norka, the scope for expansion and challenges. John Brittas, MP, will speak on the future course of ‘Nava Keralam’ and the avenues of cooperation from American Malayalis. Chief Secretary V P Joy, who is also LKS Secretary, will speak on ‘Malayalam Language and Culture’. LKS director Vasuki will speak on the topic ‘Emigration of Malayalis to the US - Future and Challenges’. On Sunday, the CM will interact with the business community and students.

TAGS
Loka Kerala Sabha Kerala US Pinarayi Vijayan
