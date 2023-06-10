Thiruvananthapuram boy bags CBSE Class XII topper award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Farhan Mohamad, an alumnus of Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya here has become the first student from a school in South India to win the ‘Shri Lakshman Singh Kothari Memorial Award’ for the top scorer in the CBSE Class XII examination.

The award, instituted in 2013, comprises a running trophy and a purse of Rs 10,000. It was presented to Farhan by CBSE chairperson Nidhi Chibber at the board headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

Farhan shared the honour with Radhika Singhal from Uttar Pradesh and Ahimsa Jain from Rajasthan who also scored 498/500 in the CBSE Class XII examination, 2023.

Farhan is the son of K M Ibrahim based in Dubai and Saleena U, assistant professor, Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. Farhan’s elder brother Rahan Mohamad is an engineering student.

