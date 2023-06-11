Clean Ernakulathappan ground to get security deposit back, says Kerala HC

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Trade fair organisers who take Ernakulathappan ground for rent are now required to ensure the area remains clean and free from heaps of garbage. The High Court has directed the Cochin Devaswom Board to include specific provisions in the permissions granted for conducting Onam, Christmas or trade fairs, mandating regular removal of waste materials from the ground during the fair. Additionally, the court has made it mandatory for the successful bidder to have all waste materials removed before the return of their security deposit.

A division bench led by Justice Anil K Narendran issued this order while addressing the suo motu case concerning the poor condition of Ernakulathappan ground near Ernakulam Siva temple. As one of the largest grounds in the city, Ernakulathappan ground is known for hosting various exhibitions and cultural programmes, particularly during festival seasons.

The bench instructed the devaswom officer to take necessary steps to ensure the appropriate protection of Ernakulathappan ground, which is devaswom land, with no encroachments allowed. The ground should be regularly maintained and kept clean by removing waste materials.

The court emphasised that the Cochin Devaswom Board holds the responsibility for the maintenance and management of Ernakulathappan ground, hall, Koothambalam and other related areas. The officials of the board are expected to demonstrate reasonable diligence, similar to an ordinary prudent individual conducting their affairs. Any failure in fulfilling these duties would be considered a breach of trust.

The Temple Advisory Committee, formed under Section 76A of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, is required to provide necessary assistance to the board and the devaswom officer in protecting the ground from any encroachments and ensuring its proper maintenance.

Previously, the court had ruled that Ernakulathappan ground should be maintained in its current state, with no permanent constructions permitted.To assess the condition of the ground, the High Court appointed an Amicus Commissioner. The court took into consideration the photographs of the ground presented by the commissioner while issuing its orders.

